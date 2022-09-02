WECDSB staff ready to welcome students back

It's been a long time for students in Windsor-Essex to head back to school in September and have that mean actually entering a building.

That's the reality for kids across the city, as staff with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board continue to finish final preparations ahead of Tuesday.

Director of Education Emelda Byrne says everyone is excited for a more normal return compared to the last few years.

"We're optimistic and we're hopeful. Students and staff are quite excited, and staff have been preparing for the last little while to get ready for September 6, so we're good to go."

Byrne says the last time they were able to do Grade 9 orientation in-person for new students was September 2019, compared to this year where they've already had numerous sessions.

"So the anxiety or nervousness for a Grade 9 student has been really reduced, as they've been able to walk around the halls, get orientated to subject wings, find lockers and meet students," she said.

A lot of the focus for staff is around student achievement as well as mental health and well being of students.

After years of online learning, they'll have students back in person from the jump of the school year.

Byrne says they're taking an asset-based approach, which means to take the students from where they are and move them forward.

"So if I'm a Grade 2 student and maybe perhaps might be lagging in reading or reading comprehension skills, the teachers and educators are looking at that to say OK what can we do to move them forward in their reading," she continued. "Same with math, and same within the secondary schools."

She says for those secondary school students, some are behind on their credits, so they need to understand what it looks like and how to get them back on track.

There will also be increased mental health supports through a three-tiered approach.

In terms of enrolment, Byrne says their numbers have surpassed previous projections.

"So in our elementary we're 300 students plus from where we thought we were in June, which is excellent. Our Catholic high schools were between 200 to 300 plus from where we were with our June projections. Our enrolments are very healthy in the Catholic board and even our adult program has surpassed expectations," Byrne stated.

When it comes to safety, Byrne says they continue to follow public health guidance and want to make sure parents are still using the screening tool so students aren't coming to school sick.

She says the board's facility services has undergone a thorough review of all the ventilation systems in their schools, which means things are good to go.

Byrne also added they need to respect students and staff who decide to wear a mask during the school year.