WECDSB students surpass provincial EQAO averages

The Education Quality and Accountability Office (EQAO) has been released for the 2021-2022 school year.

Students within the Windsor- Essex Catholic District School Board, have exceeded provincial averages in the majority of provincial assessments.

According to the school board, students surpassed achievement levels in seven of eight categories five years in a row.

Primary students (grade 3) saw exceeded last year's Primary reading by 5 per cent, writing by 10 per cent and math by 10 per cent.

Junior students (grade 6) exceeded results in reading by 5 per cent, writing by 7 per cent and math by 7 per cent.

Grade 9 math also surpassed last year by 6 per cent.

Primary- Grade 3

Reading-78%

Writing -75%

Math - 64%

Junior- Grade 6

Reading-90%

Writing -91%

Math - 54%

Grade 9 Math Assessment- 60%

Literacy test- 81%