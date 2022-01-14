WECDSB substitute teacher charged with sexual assault

A substitute teacher with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is facing sexual assault charges and police believe there could be other victims.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit launched an investigation in December of 2021 into allegations of multiple students being sexually assaulted by a substitute teacher.

The teacher was employed with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board at the time of the incidents.

It was reported that the teacher was touching children inappropriately.

Police say five victims have since come forward and all five victims are under the age of 18.

Investigators from the Major Crime Unit believe there is a potential for further victims and would encourage any further victims or anyone with further information to come forward.

Aram Raihana, 34, from Windsor, is charged with five counts of sexual assault and five counts of sexual interference.

Police say the charged male also has other ties in the Windsor-Essex County community, where he is in a position of trust and authority with children.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Windsor Police Service - Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.

No further information is being released at this time to protect the identity of the victims.