WECDSB trustees approve the 2022-23 school year budget

The budget for the 2022-23 school year has been approved by the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board trustees.

The funds will provide the board with the financial stability required to continue delivering top quality, supportive, faith-filled and inclusive programming for all of its students.

The school board consults with the community, and administration develops a budget based on what their constituents identify as their main concerns for the students.

Student learning in the areas of reading writing and math, mental health, and students with special needs was their top priorities.

The budget is based on a projected school enrolment for 2022-23 of 20,375 students, an increase of 225 students compared to the 2021-22 budget estimates.