WECDSB trustees hold off passing budget

During Tuesday night's Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board meeting, trustees approved a motion to table a balanced budget of $282.4 million for the 2022-23 school year.

The funds will provide the board with the financial stability required to continue delivering top quality, supportive, faith-filled and inclusive programming for all of its students.

Fulvio Valentinis, WECDSB Board Chair, says every year they consult closely with the community, and administration develops a budget

based on what their constituents identify as their main concerns for the students.

Valentinis adds that student learning in the areas of reading writing and math, mental health, and students with special needs was their top priorities.

The budget is based on a projected school enrolment for 2022-23 of 20,375 students, an increase of 225 students compared to the 2021-22 budget estimates.

The budget accounts for an increase of expenditures of about $9.2 million, attributed mainly to increased program expenses and increased staffing costs due to the forecasted higher enrolment.

Other budget revenues to address the board’s priorities include:

- $2.09 million from the provincial Supports for Students Fund to support the learning needs of students consistent with central agreement obligations.

- $3.19 million from the COVID-19 Learning Recovery Fund to support temporary additional teachers, ECE's, EA's and other education workers to address learning recovery, the implementation of the first year of fully de-streamed Grade 9, the delivery of remote learning, support for special education, and maintaining enhanced cleaning standards.

- $448,847 from the Student Mental Health Investment to foster the continued learning and well-being of students.

Final approval for the budget will take place at the June 21 board meeting.