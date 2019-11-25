WECDSB Trustees to Discuss Sweatshop Free Purchasing Policy

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board is re-visiting its sweatshop free purchasing policy.

Trustees are being asked to amend the board's current policy.

Board chair Fulvio Valentinis says the goal is to tighten the existing policy and have senior administration make final decisions on specific purchases' such as team uniforms.

"We want to make it perfectly clear what it is our expectations are of any suppliers and sellers so that we know exactly who we're dealing with and that there's going to be compliance with the international labour organization's recommendations and conventions," says Valentinis.

Valentinis says to his knowledge, there hasn't been any issues with the current policy while he's been on the board.

"We have a policy in place now and we want to make sure that we're tightening it up and we're going to be in compliance and it will be a little clearer in terms of who's going to be responsible for administering it," says Valentinis.

Trustees will discuss the issue on Tuesday.