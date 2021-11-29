WECDSD dealing with more COVID cases at area schools

The Windsor-Essex Catholic District School has dismissed 12 classes and one bus cohort, after confirming eight cases of COVID-19 at six schools over the weekend.

The board reports four classes have been sent home from F.J. Brennan Catholic School after one confirmed case of the virus.

One class at Holy Names Catholic High School has been dismissed after a single case of COVID-19, and four classes at Cardinal Carter Secondary School in Leamington have been told to stay home after two cases.

Meantime, the board has dismissed one class at St. John Vianney School after one confirmed case.

One bus cohort has been dismissed from Stella Maris School in Amherstburg after a single case of the virus, and two classes have been sent home from Cardinal Carter Middle School in Leamington after two confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The local health unit has given instruction to students and staff who may have been affected.

Parents are being reminded to continue monitoring their children for symptoms of COVID-19 each morning and to keep them home if they're feeling ill.