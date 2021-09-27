weCHC hoping to land provincial funding for migrant worker health clinic

The Windsor-Essex Community Health Centre is still waiting on approval for requested provincial funding to support a program to provide primary healthcare needs to migrant workers in Essex County.

The weCHC has been using a hybrid model to offer healthcare to international farm workers since July, which includes the use of their mobile clinic operating as a walk-in clinic, and onsite exam rooms established at Great Lakes Greenhouses in Leamington and Highline Mushrooms in Kingsville.

Patty Alberton, a consultant for the Community Health Centre that's responsible for bringing health care to immigrant workers, says they've already serviced over 200 patients which includes almost 80 to 90 people at the walk-in clinic.

She says part of the primary care is helping to breakdown barriers which includes helping the workers understand their OHIP card.

"As a community health centre we do not do a fee for service. We are a free service, our entire team is salaried, so we can provide healthcare to those immigrants that may not have the health card."

Alberton says the responses to the Sunday walk-in clinic has been overwhelming.

"We've already expanded out Sunday clinic and we're looking to offer more walk-in clinics, because we're not able to see the line-up that shows up Sunday morning for service."

She says they are working with the Ministry of Health to secure funding.

"We are looking at further on-site but I think we've seen the true success with the walk-in clinics. The opportunity that has to get to the smaller farms, I think the walk-in clinics is what we're really looking at expanding right now."

The weCHC's mobile unit is parked at 33 Princess Street in Leamington on Sundays.

Along with healthcare, language services are also provided to the international farm workers to help them address their healthcare needs.