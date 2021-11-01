WECHU adjusting local COVID-19 website

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is making some adjustments to its website.

CEO Nicole Dupuis says changes will be made to the health unit's local data COVID-19 page.

She says the health unit is looking to be more consistent and will now list workplace outbreaks and community outbreaks under the same category.

"We'll be looking towards an effort to having all outbreaks at least going forward listed constantly on our website and then we'll look to go back as well," says Dupuis.

Dupuis says if there is a risk to the public, it will be listed as a possible COVID-19 exposure point.

"Part of this is in conjunction with our public exposure notifications," says Dupuis. "So we do the public exposure notifications so where there's an actual risk to the public or it's important legislatively we need to name a business, we're doing so. "Where there's not legislation, we'll be only sort of naming those institutions, businesses or events if necessary and that will be under the public exposure notification. "So that's where there is a risk to the public and it's important to notify the public and identify specifically the location."

The health unit previously listed workplace outbreaks and community outbreaks in different categories.

If there was a community outbreak, the health unit named the site/facility.