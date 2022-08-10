WECHU administers 90 doses of the monkeypox pre-exposure vaccine

The local health unit administered almost all the doses it had available of the monkeypox vaccine at Windsor-Essex Pride Fest.

The health unit says 90 doses of the pre-exposure vaccine were given out.

The vaccine was offered last Sunday during Pride Fest at Lanspeary Park in Windsor.

The health unit targeted high risk sections of the population, including men who have sex with other men, a segment of the population that's being impacted by the illness.

Last month, the health unit confirmed the area's first case of monkeypox.

At that time, Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai stated the risk of transmission in the community was low.

Monkeypox is usually transmitted through close contact with bodily fluids, rashes, and scabs of infected people or animals.

Symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills, and exhaustion, followed by the development of a rash. The time from infection to symptoms is usually 7 to 14 days.

