WECHU and Transit Windsor Teaming Up to Provide More Vaccinations

To try and boost local vaccination rates, the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has partnered with Transit Windsor on a program called "Destination Vaccination."

The program will make it more convenient for residents to receive a vaccine close to home.

A city bus will transport nursing staff and vaccines around to target different higher priority neighbourhoods in the region.

By doing that, the health unit hopes to move the needle on vaccine uptake for residents and supress the fourth wave of COVID-19 which is impacting the the city and county.

Scheduled stops on Wednesday include at the corner of Wellington Avenue and University Avenue, where the bus will be parked along University, and at Mic Mac Park near the Prince Road entrance.

The bus will travel to Leamington on Friday.

With files from Aaron Mahoney