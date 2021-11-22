WECHU announces 118 new COVID-19 cases since Friday

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 118 new COVID-19 cases in the region since Friday.

According to the health unit, 38 cases were reported on November 20, 58 cases were reported on November 21 and 22 cases were reported today.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, 58 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 27 are community acquired, five are outbreak related, three are travel related and 25 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 346 active cases in the community, with 26 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 5,250 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,237 are the Delta variant.

There are six workplace outbreaks, six school outbreaks, 14 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and three outbreaks in long-term care homes.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with six in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 21,272 cases since the pandemic began with 20,458 listed as resolved.

There have been 468 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 658,221 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 86.6 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.1 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.