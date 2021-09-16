WECHU announces 47 new cases of COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex

The local health unit is reporting 47 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex.

Of the confirmed cases announced Thursday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 13 are considered community, and 23 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 416 active cases in the community, with 261 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 3,831 variant of concern cases in the region.

1,834 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 1,829 are the Delta variant.

There are 19 workplace outbreaks, one community outbreak, one school outbreak and one outbreak at a long-term care home.

17 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 19,161 cases since the pandemic began with 18,297 listed as resolved.

There have been 448 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 592,102 doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.5 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

74.5 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.