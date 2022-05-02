WECHU announces 48 people in local hospitals with COVID-19

The local health unit is reporting 48 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital today, with three in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 178 new high risk cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday, and no new deaths.

The health unit says there are now 253 active high risk cases in the area.

There are 25 active outbreaks in the region.

Two are community outbreaks, four are hospital outbreaks and 19 are outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

There have been 610 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

To date, 86.6 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

83.8 per cent have received two doses.

51.6 per cent of residents 12 and over have received a booster.

The health unit adds that 17,354 local residents have received a fourth dose.