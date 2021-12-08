WECHU announces 80 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 80 new COVID-19 cases in the region.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 23 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 24 are community acquired, and 33 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 530 active cases in the community.

There have been 5,553 variants of concern cases in the region.

1,840 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 3,538 are the Delta variant.

There are 18 workplace outbreaks, nine school/child care outbreaks, four community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care homes.

30 confirmed cases are in hospital with 14 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 22,380 cases since the pandemic began with 21,373 listed as resolved.

There have been 477 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 696,338 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 81.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

77.3 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.