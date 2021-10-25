WECHU announces another COVID-19 death and 43 new cases since Friday

The local health unit is reporting 43 new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex since Friday.

According to the health unit, 19 were reported on October 23, 11 were reported on October 24, and 13 were reported on October 25.

Of the confirmed cases announced, 22 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, two are travel related and four are still under investigation.

The health unit has also announced another COVID-19 related death.

The death was a man in his 60s from the community.

The health unit says there are now 161 active cases in the community, with 103 being variants of concern cases.

There have been 4,835 variants of concern cases in the region. 1,839 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 2,823 are the Delta variant.

There are six workplace outbreaks, nine school outbreaks, one community outbreak and one outbreak at retirement home.

12 confirmed cases are in hospital with five in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 20,393 cases since the pandemic began with 19,769 listed as resolved.

There have been 463 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 634,876 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.9 per cent of individuals 12 and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

80.4 per cent have received both doses of the vaccine.