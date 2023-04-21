WECHU announces new acting Medical Officer of Health

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) Board of Health is announcing a new acting Medical Officer of Health.

The Health Unit has appointed Dr. Mehdi Aloosh as the region's new Acting MOH, effective May 1.

WECHU says Dr. Aloosh brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the position as a public health and preventive medicine specialist, and a fellow of the Royal College of Physicians and Surgeons of Canada.

Currently, Dr. Aloosh is serving as a public health physician at Public Health Ontario.

On May 1, Dr. Aloosh will begin his new role as Acting MOH from Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, who has been in the position since October 2021.