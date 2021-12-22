WECHU announces three more COVID-19 deaths in Windsor-Essex and 84 new cases

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting three more COVID-19 deaths and 84 new cases in the region.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a man in his 50s, a man in his 60s and a man in his 70s — all from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 15 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 15 are community acquired, two are outbreak related, two are travel and 50 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 540 active cases in the community.

There have been 6,246 variants of concern cases in the region.

Two have been identified as the Omicron variant, 1,841 have been identified as the Alpha variant, 16 have been identified as the Gamma variant, four have been identified as the Beta variant, two are the Kappa variant and 4,183 are the Delta variant.

There are 14 workplace outbreaks, 18 school/child care outbreaks, four community outbreaks, and two outbreaks in long-term care home.

27 confirmed cases are in hospital with 11 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The region has now recorded 23,608 cases since the pandemic began with 22,581 listed as resolved.

There have been 487 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 751,292 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 83.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.0 per cent are fully vaccinated.