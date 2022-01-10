WECHU announces two more COVID-19 deaths, along with 67 cases in hospital and 15 in the ICU

The Windsor Essex County Health Unit is reporting 67 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital, with 15 of those in the Intensive Care Unit.

The local health unit also announced two additional deaths and 1,288 new cases in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were of a man in his 70s and a woman in her 90s - both from the community.

In terms of confirmed cases, 415 were reported on January 8, 576 were reported on January 9 and 297 were reported on January 10.

Of the confirmed cases announced Monday morning, 109 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 56 are community acquired, five are travel, six are outbreak related and 1,112 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 3,356 active cases in the community.

There are two workplace outbreaks, two school/child care outbreaks, 16 community outbreaks, one hospital outbreak and 11 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 29,380 cases since the pandemic began with 25,521 listed as resolved.

There have been 503 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 815,809 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.1 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

78.8 per cent are fully vaccinated.