WECHU announces two more local COVID-19 deaths

The local health unit is reporting 131 confirmed COVID-19 cases are in hospital with 15 in the Intensive Care Unit.

The health unit also announced 312 new cases and two additional deaths in Windsor-Essex.

According to the health unit, the deaths were a woman in her 80s and a woman in her 90s — both from the community.

Of the confirmed cases announced Wednesday morning, 10 are being blamed on close contact with another confirmed case, 19 are community acquired, three are outbreak related, two are travel and 278 are still under investigation.

The health unit says there are now 4,066 active cases in the community.

There are 12 workplace outbreaks, 35 community outbreaks, 10 hospital outbreaks and 26 outbreaks in long-term care/retirement homes.

The region has now recorded 32,260 cases since the pandemic began with 27,673 listed as resolved.

There have been 521 COVID-19 related deaths in Windsor-Essex.

Locally, a total of 844,757 vaccine doses have been administered to WEC residents.

To date, 84.9 per cent of individuals five and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

79.7 per cent are fully vaccinated.