WECHU asking kids to stay mindful ahead of back to school

With back to school now days away for students in Windsor-Essex, the acting medical officer of health for our area says it's an important time for youth to get back to learning.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says after two years of disrupted education, he's happy that students will be heading back to the classroom.

But he's also asking students, parents and the schools themselves to remain vigilant against COVID-19 as we head into the fall.

"I recognize and I think we all recognize that it's a challenging time for families," he continued. "I would encourage parents to avail themselves for their children to get up to date on their vaccines, that includes the COVID-19 vaccine."

Dr. Nesathurai says the best way to make sure that the school year is one more like before the pandemic is for as many students as possible to be fully vaccinated against COVID.

"Many, many people have availed themselves to bring their children's records up to date. We're providing lots of opportunities to get vaccines. Physicians offices and clinics also can provide vaccines to bring young people up to date," he said.

He says from the public health's perspective, safety of children and their ability to get a quality education goes hand in hand.

"I think the goal, or as equally important of a goal, is to keep schools open and to keep as many young people in schools so they can get a good educational experience moving forward."

On Thursday, WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis said that the number of students with incomplete immunization records is now under 4,000.