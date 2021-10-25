WECHU asks public to follow public health measure as capacity limits lift

The CEO for the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, Nicole Dupui, is asking the community to continue to follow all public health safety measures.

Dupuis says residents should continue to wear face coverings, wash their hands frequently, maintain two metres of physical distance, monitor themselves for symptoms and stay home if they're feeling unwell.

She made the request as the province lifts capacity restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms.

Dupuis says with the capacity restrictions being lifted, enforcement will not change too much for the health unit.

She says the health unit will continue to be out, educating and proactively working with businesses in the community.

Dupuis says the province allows each public health unit to enact their own restrictions locally should epidemiological data show a cause for concern.

"In Windsor-Essex we are happy to see our key indicators trending downwards and we'll continue to monitor these numbers closely as the health of our community is our top priority," says Dupuis. "We would like to remind Windsor-Essex residents that other public health guidelines are still in place and should be followed even if other restrictions are lifted."

Dupuis says the health unit will no longer have to monitor capacity restrictions.

"Our plan will remain the same, we'll be proactively out, proactively educating and proactively working with our businesses and our community," says Dupuis.

Dupuis says there were some challenges monitoring capacity limits.

"Obviously with capacity limits lifted in certain settings, it's one less thing that we need to monitor," says Dupuis. "It's challenging to determine based on square footage what it appropriate capacity limit so that's one less thing we'll have to monitor."

As heard live on AM800 news on Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced plans for managing the pandemic long term.

He said the province aims to remove all public health measures meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 by late March, including mask mandates.

Proof-of-vaccination requirements will start to be lifted early next year, as long as trends don't become concerning, starting with restaurants, bars, gyms and casinos in January.