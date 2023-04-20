WECHU board chair pleased with the opening of SafePoint CTS site

The chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board, is pleased with the upcoming opening date of the SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services site.

Fabio Costante, Ward 2 city councillor and WECHU board chair, spoke following the announcement on Wednesday that the site will open it's doors next week.

Costante stated how dire the need to open the site is, which is located at Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street, and says this will benefit the community.

He says that services will range from physicians, Registered Practical Nurses, support workers, as well as security on site every day.

It has been months in the making for the site to open as the Health Unit has been waiting for federal approval, which they received last Friday.

Costante says the opening of the site is extremely positive news.

"A big win for the community, I think it's going to help save lives in our community and it's going to provide much needed care for individuals who are struggling with addiction," says Costante.

He adds that this is a piece to a large, complicated puzzle for not only Windsor, but across the country.

"This is part of a solution that meets people where they're at in their journey," he says. "And everyone is at different parts in their own journey, and it's vitally important that this service is provided to meet them where they're at in a non-judgemental, welcoming way so that they feel comfortable and they could get the help that they need."

Inside of the SafePoint Consumption and Treatment Services site located at Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street. April 19, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of AM800's Rob Hindi)

Costante says knowing there was 94 opioid related overdose deaths in Windsor-Essex last year shows how crucial it is to have this site open.

"It's vitally important that the site opens as soon as possible given the rates, and given the fact that there's no indication that those are going down either. So, the sooner we could open this up, the better. And this is the soonest that we could've possibly done it and I'm glad that it's finally coming."

According to Costante, the site is still in the cue waiting for provincial funding approval, but talks are 'going well'.

The Health Unit has spent more than $775,000 on SafePoint in capital and operating expenses, with more than $550,000 of that coming from the Ministry of Health's mandatory program funding.

If final provincial funding is not secured by July, Windsor will be required to pay $34,000 each month until approval comes through.

The Health Unit also announced on Wednesday that Hotel Dieu-Grace Healthcare will be taking on the day-to-day operations of the site which will be open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m.

Community open houses at the CTS site will be held today and tomorrow (Friday) from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. for the public to learn more about the services being provided.

-with files from AM800's Rob Hindi and Kathie McMann