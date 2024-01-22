WECHU board urging feds to close regulatory gap on nicotine pouches

The availability of nicotine pouches in Canada has led the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit board to make a call for government action to curb what they view as a growing problem.

The recent availability of nicotine pouches has led to widespread concern from numerous health organizations across Canada, including the Canadian Cancer Society, Heart and Stroke, and the Canadian Lung Association, who have issued calls for immediate federal action to regulate their sale to youth.

Health Canada approved the products under their Natural Health Products designation, as a Nicotine Replacement Therapy, which can be used to quit smoking.

Each package contains either 10 or 24 pouches, with each pouch containing up to 4mg of nicotine which is the equivalent of up to 2 cigarettes.

Concerns regarding nicotine pouches are rooted in their marketing and distribution approach being attractive to young people, and WECHU officials say they're committed to working closely with their partners to better understand the best ways to keep youth safe from these products.

CKTB News

At their board of health meeting last week, a resolution was passed that strongly encourages the federal government to take immediate action to close the regulatory gap that permits the sale of nicotine pouches to people under the age of 18.

Additionally, they're encouraging the province to take immediate action to embed restrictions on the sale, display, and promotion of nicotine pouches under the provincial Smoke-free Ontario Act, 2017.

Until a regulatory framework is established at the federal and provincial levels, officials say it's possible the uptake of these products in Windsor and Essex County could escalate in a similar manner to vaping products.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Mehdi Aloosh says they're very concerned about nicotine pouches.

"It goes back to the déjà vu that approval of vaping products produced for us. I think it was about 2017 where they came in with the same marketing strategy. They were flavoured, and as a result of that, we have one of the highest uses of vaping products and e-cigarettes among our youth," he said.

Dr. Aloosh says as things stand right now, anyone under the age of 18 can walk into a gas station and buy nicotine pouches.

"These products are out of the scope of any provincial or federal acts to restrict access to kids and children, so they can go and buy these nicotine products."

He says they started trying to educate various organizations, school boards, and other groups on the potential negative impacts of nicotine pouches back in December, and the hope is that by bringing more awareness to the issue action will follow.

Dr. Aloosh says it's very concerning to see such easy access to some as addictive as nicotine, especially because it could have permanent adverse effects on the developing brains of youth.

"It's a gateway to start tobacco, smoking cigarettes, and we know that cigarettes are the leading cause of many types of cancer," he continued. "The other changes that they make are on attention, memory, risky behaviour, all those sorts of things come with use of nicotine."

WECHU officials say members consistently engage businesses, school administrators, students, parents, and municipalities to inform these groups about the health consequences of tobacco and vaping, and they have worked closely with them to develop policies, and enforce provincial regulations pertaining to smoking and vaping in public areas.