WECHU close to announcing new chief medical officer of health

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit says it is narrowing in on hiring a permanent chief medical officer of health, after a year-and-a-half without one.

During the WECHU board meeting on Thursday afternoon, it was stated that the hiring process is being handled by a third party consultant who has reached out to a pool of candidates.

A shortlist has been narrowed down to a single candidate.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai stepped into the role on an interim basis in September 2021, after Dr. Wajid Ahmed resigned to become the associate medical officer of health for the Province of Ontario.

Fabio Costante, chair of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, says they're hopeful to deliver news in the very near future.

"The process is going well. We're still in the process, so for obvious reasons, personnel issues, I can't disclose much more than that, other than we're moving along. And I'm very hopeful that we're going to have some news in the very near future.")

Costante says there has been a candidate who "checked all the boxes".

"We wanted to interview that individual, and do our due diligence. That process has been completed, and now we're looking to next steps. There's ministry approvals and final board approvals."

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, acting medical officer of health for WECHU, says he hasn't changed his mind about only holding this position for a temporary amount of time.

"I'm happy with the current situation at the Health Unit."

The final steps of the process include securing approval from the Ministry of Health, as well as final board approval.

No hints were given as to who the next medical officer of health will be.

