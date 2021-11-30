WECHU concerned about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is concerned about the new Omicron variant of COVID-19.

Acting medical officer of health, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says we live in a global society, so it's a likely risk that variants will spread from one part of the world to another.

He says they would expect as we progress through the pandemic there may be new variants that come to the fore front.

Dr. Nesathurai says the public health message remains the same to prevent the spread of the disease.

"Wear a mask indoors, wear a mask when you can't remain two meters away from someone else, was your hands, stay home if you're second and minimize your human-to-human interactions," says Dr. Nesathurai.

He adds, they really are in the early understanding of this variant.

"How much more infectious is this compared to the current variants? That answer is still to be determined," he says. "We're always concerned to strains of COVID that might be resistant to the current vaccination program, but that to remains to be determined."

The emergence of the Omicron variant has prompted several countries, including Canada, to impose travel bans on people from southern Africa.