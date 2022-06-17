WECHU continues to put emphasis on receiving vaccinations for COVID-1

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit continues to put emphasis on receiving vaccinations for COVID-19.

During Thursday's Health Unit board meeting, it was stressed that COVID-19 has not gone away.

One of the main focuses of the meeting was the importance of receiving a booster shot to avoid a resurgence in the fall of this year.

During the update, Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer of Health at WECHU, says he's worried about the percentage of Windsor-Essex residents not continuing to being boosted.

He says the vaccine is only in your body for a certain amount of months before a booster is required.

"After a certain period of time from your last injection, you lose the effect or lose substantially the effect of a vaccine, that's either four, five, six months after the fact. If we're going to manage COVID on an individual level, then it's important to get vaccinated, because vaccinated people who are up to date are less likely to get seriously ill from COVID."

He explains the reasoning behind needing boosters.

"The vaccine's biological effects is more time-limited, I think that's really the phenomenon that we're dealing with is the virus is changing, but also the vaccine has a time-limited benefit."

Dr. Nesathurai gives his recommendation on keeping individuals out of the hospitals.

"I think there is benefit in getting up to date on your boosters. And I would recommend that for young people, and all people who are eligible, for a booster injection, to get them."

As of Thursday, June 16, 86.8 per cent of individuals five-years-old and over in Windsor-Essex have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

84.1 per cent of residents over the age of five have received two doses, while 52.2 per cent of residents 12-years-old and over have received a booster dose.

Since the pandemic began in March 2020, 630 people in the area have died as a result of COVID-19.