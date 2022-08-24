WECHU could soon have a new home at the University of Windsor

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit could soon have a new home at the University of Windsor.

The health unit and the university have entered into a strategic partnership, through a memorandum of understanding, that will look at exploring opportunities such as co-location, joint programming, and future collaboration in the areas of research, teaching, community service and experiential learning.

The health unit announced in February that it was looking for a new site as the lease on the current office at 1005 Ouellette Ave. is set to expire at the end of 2023.

The partnership announced Aug. 24 includes a proposed retrofit of the University's Residence Hall West to suit the needs of WECHU operations, including expanded office and clinic space.

WECHU Chief Executive Officer Nicole Dupuis says the University of Windsor campus actually falls within one of their priority areas for a new location.

"We had a few priority areas including the downtown, some areas to the east and some to the west, that we felt were the best places for our health unit services to be located to ensure continued accessibility for our priority clients," she says.

Dupuis says they were looking at walking distance, two kilometres out, five kilometres out and 10 kilometres out.

"The University of Windsor campus falls in a good area between the west-end, downtown and puts us within that 10 kilometre range," she says.

The co-location element of the partnership will enable the University to retrofit Residence Hall West, an older residence building built in 1967, that has not been in use in recent years due to change in student needs and modernization needs.

Planning for all partnership aspects is now underway, with the proposed retrofit project to be reviewed by the University's Board of Governors this fall.

A targeted construction completion and co-location date is planned for early 2024.

Dupuis says a partnership like this is exciting and critical for the future of public health.

"We're just so happy to be able to begin our journey and embark on what this will look like, I think it's exciting for the community of Windsor-Essex. It definitely from our perspective, from my perspective, will enhance our ability to meet the demands of public health now and into the future," she adds.

A release from the two organizations says "This partnership will formally bring together and engage individuals from across both institutions focused on learning, research, community service and public health to examine potential synergies in the areas of joint training and learning opportunities, student health and wellness services and increased programming collaboration and more."

"We are thrilled to partner with such an important organization and are excited about the opportunity this brings to our campus and region" said Dr. Robert Gordon, University of Windsor President and Vice-Chancellor. "This partnership aligns with the University’s vision of being an engaged and meaningful community partner and opens the door to collaboration resulting in exceptional teaching, learning and research opportunities."