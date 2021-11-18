WECHU declares COVID-19 outbreak at The Village at St. Clair

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at a south Windsor long-term care home.

According to the health unit's website, an outbreak has been listed at The Village at St. Clair on Talbot Road.

The health unit says two staff members have tested positive and a Variant of Concern has not been detected.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains in place at Chartwell Royal Oak Long Term Care Residence in Kingsville.

One resident and one staff members have tested positive at the home on Division Road North.