There are two more school COVID-19 outbreaks being reported in Windsor-Essex on Tuesday.

The local health unit has declared an outbreak at Gore Hill Public School located at 1135 Mersea Road 1 and Queen Elizabeth Public School located at 4 Maxon Ave, both in Leamington.

At this time, the health unit says no variants of concern have been identified.

There are currently seven school COVID-19 outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.