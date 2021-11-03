WECHU declares two more COVID-19 school outbreaks

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared two more COVID-19 outbreaks at schools in the region.

According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Vincent Massey Secondary School in south Windsor and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.

The health unit says the Delta Variant has not been detected at either school.

There are currently three school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.

The other outbreak is at Princess Elizabeth Public School.