WECHU declares two more COVID-19 school outbreaks
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has declared two more COVID-19 outbreaks at schools in the region.
According to the health unit's website, outbreaks have been listed at Vincent Massey Secondary School in south Windsor and Saint-Jean-Baptiste Catholic Elementary School in Amherstburg.
The health unit says the Delta Variant has not been detected at either school.
There are currently three school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex.
The other outbreak is at Princess Elizabeth Public School.