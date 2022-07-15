WECHU encourages community to receive second booster shot for COVID-19

Ontario has expanded eligibility for fourth doses of a COVID-19 vaccine to include all adults.

Adults aged 18 to 59 became eligible on Thursday to receive their second booster shot as long as it has been 5 months after their first booster.

The Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Kieran Moore, says we're set to see the peak of the seventh wave of COVID-19 which is driven by the B-A-2 subvariant.

During Thursday's Windsor-Essex County Health Unit's meeting, it was stressed that local residents update their vaccines as soon as possible.

Dr. Shanker Nesathurai, Acting Medical Officer at WECHU, says he encourages the city and county to receive their booster shot.

"In Windsor-Essex, we have 100,000 people ages 18 to 59 who are now eligible for the fourth dose. That means there are about 100,000 people who have gotten three doses in this age group, and are eligible for the fourth dose. I encourage people to get the fourth dose."

He says keeping immunity up at this stage of the pandemic is crucial.

"Being up to date means getting a primary service of vaccines, that's the initial series that's recommended. And then to get boosters, or to get re-vaccinated to keep your immunity up."

Dr. Nesathurai says the vaccines have a decrease in immunity over time.

"I think it's fair to say that the health district really encourages people to get up to date. Many of the people who are up to date have had their last dose of vaccines six months ago, and there's waning immunity, meaning waning effects of the vaccine."

On Thursday, Windsor Regional Hospital announced an outbreak of COVID-19 at the Met campus, where 8 patients tested positive on the 7 North unit.