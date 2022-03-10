WECHU encouraging March Break travellers to assess their level of risk

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is echoing the message from the province's chief medical officer of health for March Break travel.

"If you are planning to travel, we encourage you to assess your level of risk as well as of the level of risk in the location you will be visiting," says health unit CEO Nicole Dupuis.

She says it's a confusing time for travellers with different messaging and the lifting of some restrictions.

Dupuis says individuals are asking questions and have some unease about their travel.

She says travellers should check travel updates issued by the federal government.

"Usually we will refer them to the various pages for the federal government and again as things are changing so rapidly, it's really important that individuals keep up to date and know the situation where they're traveling to if they choose to travel and ensure they can travel in the most comfortable and safety way for themselves or their families," she says.

March Break travel was impacted in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In 2021, COVID-19 restrictions remained in place plus the traditional March Break week in Ontario was moved to mid-April in an effort to curb the spread of COVID-19.