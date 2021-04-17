WECHU Expands Vaccinations to Those with High Risk Health Conditions

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is expanding who can get a COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the release, residents with high-risk health conditions and certain essential caregivers in Windsor-Essex can now be vaccinated.

Residents with high-risk conditions including organ transplant recipients, hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients, neurological diseases in which respiratory function may be compromised, hematological malignancy diagnosed in the last year and kidney disease.

Residents with a Body Mass Index (BMI) >40 based on BMI calculator, those enduring treatments causing immunosuppression such as chemotherapy and with intellectual or developmental disabilities area also eligible.

Only residents that meet those criteria qualify to book their vaccination appointment.

Residents that meet these criteria may also have one essential caregiver receive the vaccine.

Eligible residents must book an appointment online or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200.

Booking for high-risk residents began Saturday.