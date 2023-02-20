WECHU facing more demands to inspect housing for seasonal farm workers

The Windsor-Essex County Health unit is facing increased pressure when it comes to inspecting housing for seasonal agricultural workers.

According to a report to the health unit's board of directors on Feb. 16, the region has seen an influx in international agricultural workers over the past three years to meet the rising demand of crop production.

As a result, the health unit has seen a significant increase in the number of requests for inspections of seasonal housing accommodations.

The health unit projects a 15 per cent increase in seasonal housing accommodations in 2023, rising to 1,330.

In 2022, 1,156 seasonal accommodations were inspected, at least once. In 2021, it was 1,004 and 817 in 2020.

The report says this growth has substantially impacted the human resources required for inspections, re-inspections, administrative management, program processes, and coordination within the Environmental Health department.

Elaine Bennett, Program Manager of Environmental Health, says it does impact the human resources

"As far as our administrative work and inspections that are required, approval letters and notices that have to be sent on to our partners," she says.

Bennett says they want to ensure the quality of housing accommodations are maintained so the seasonal workers have a comfortable and quality life when they arrive in Canada.

"I truly believe, their housing condition, impacts the quality of work that they're able to put out for the farmers. So it's a very important process to make sure they have proper living accommodations," she adds.

As a result of the demands, the health unit is approving a fee increase of $25, from $75 to $100, for annual licensing inspections in the seasonal housing inspection program.

Money generated from the seasonal housing licensing inspection fees will be used to support the increasing costs of program implementation within the Environmental Health Department, including supporting the department’s clerical staff complement.