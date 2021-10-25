WECHU holding pop-up vaccination clinic in Tecumseh Mall

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Monday.

It's one of five being held by WECHU this week as they attempt to get the local vaccination rates higher.

Monday's clinic will be at Goodlife Fitness in Tecumseh Mall from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Both Moderna and Pfizer are available for 1st and 2nd doses.

Individuals 12 and older who have not yet received a first or second dose of a COVID-19 vaccine are encouraged to attend.