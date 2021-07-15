WECHU Issues Alert after Spike in Opioid Related Overdoses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued an alert after a spike of opioid related overdoses this week.

On Thursday, the health unit announced there have been 26 opioid-related emergency room visits over the past seven days.

According to the alert, 18 of those visits were for an overdose of which 17 involved fentanyl.

The health unit says the remaining eight non-overdose visits involved fentanyl use.

Eight more people attended area emergency rooms due to methamphetamine use but did not overdose, according to the warning.

The alert goes on to say the majority of reports took place in the N9A postal code, which is downtown Windsor, Ont.

Numbers over the past seven days exceed averages, but the health unit did not disclose historical numbers.

Community partners are being asked to be aware of the increase in opioid use and closely monitor the situation, according to the health unit.