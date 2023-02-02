WECHU issues final notice to parents and guardians of elementary students

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is issuing a final notice to parents and guardians of elementary students.

The health unit says more than 6,600 suspension orders have been mailed out to students who still have incomplete immunization records.

WECHU sent out notices back in December to more than 12,000 students with incomplete records.

Immunization records must be updated by March 16 or the student faces suspension from school for up to 20 days.

The health unit says families should book immunization appointments with their health care provider.

WECHU is also hosting catch-up immunization clinics at its Windsor and Leamington offices until the end of March.

The health unit adds, once missing immunization information is provided to the WECHU, the student is removed from the suspension list.