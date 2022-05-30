WECHU issues first Heat Warning of the year

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for the next couple of days in Windsor-Essex, and the local health unit has followed suit.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has issued their Heat Warning for the next two days.

A heat warning is issued when two consecutive days are forecasted to have a daytime high temperatures greater than or equal to 31°C and overnight temperatures greater than or equal to 21°C or a humidex of 42 or greater.

Officials say heat-related illnesses are preventable, and residents can prevent them by following a few tips to stay cool:

- Monitor local weather forecasts and warnings regularly

- Drink plenty of water, even if you don't feel thirsty

- Wear a wide-brimmed hat and lightweight, loose-fitting clothing

- Take a cool bath or shower

- Limit outdoor activities to the coolest part of the day

- Do not leave children, adults or pets in parked cars

- Stay connected with family members, neighbours or friends during very hot days in case they need assistance

- Look for shade or a cool shelter in an air-conditioned location if available.

- Learn about ways to keep your home cool during the summer (e.g., keep window shades or drapes drawn and blinds closed on the sunny side of your home). If you have an air conditioner, make sure it works properly before the hot weather starts.

More information can be found here.