WECHU issues public alert after 11 opioid overdoses

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is alerting the public about a high number of opioid overdoses in the region.

According to the health unit's Opioid and Substance Use Notification System, there were 11 opioid overdose Emergency Department visits reported from November 3 to November 9, four of those involving fentanyl.

The health unit says "these values exceed our two-year and five-year historical average for the current week in question by more than two standard deviations above the mean."

Officials say the will continue to monitor the increase and are working to understand more about the reported cases.

A public alert was issued in early October after 14 opioid overdoses were reported.