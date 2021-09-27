WECHU issuing 'Letter of Instruction' for all local recreation and community centres

The local health unit is issuing a Letter of Instruction for all recreational facilities and community centres in Windsor-Essex.

Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says anyone 12 and over must be fully vaccinated to enter a local recreational centre or community centre.

He says Windsor-Essex has suffered and COVID-19 is a burden to the community.

"What we're trying to do is improve the safety of community," he says. "This public health direction will require all people over the age of 12 who present at a recreation facility demonstrate that they are vaccinated."

Dr. Nesathurai says the letter of instruction is for participates and spectators.

"That will include coaches, trainers and people who are officiating," says Dr. Nesathurai. "We hope that will be one incremental step to improve the safety of the community."

He feels municipalities will find the Letter of Instruction beneficial.

"When the public health instruction is put forth, everyone is required to comply," he says "As a practical matter, I would expect local municipalities would follow the direction of the letter of instruction. They may changes their practices to make them consistent with the letter of instruction.")

The health unit will be releasing more details on the Letter of Instruction later today (Monday) including the start date.