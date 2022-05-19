WECHU joins calls for provincial action on opioid crisis

Essex County Council has voted to lend their support, and the support of the local health unit, to endorsing recommendations that are aimed at tackling the opioid crisis province-wide.

The move would see local health officials send a letter of support to Health Minister Christine Elliott endorsing a letter from Simcoe-Muskoka District Health Unit.

The original letter outlines 8 recommendations to tackle the province-wide crisis.

The recommendations include:

The creation of a provincial opioid response plan Expansion of access to evidence informed harm reduction programs and practices Exploring revisions to the current consumption and treatment site model to address those who are using inhalation methods Expanding access to opioid agonist therapy for opioid use disorder through a range of settings Providing a long-term financial commitment to create more affordable and supportive housing for people in need Addressing the structural stigma and harms that discriminate against people who use drugs Increasing investments in evidence-informed substance use prevention and mental health promotion initiatives Funding additional and dedicated positions for health units to support the coordination and leadership of local opioid and substance strategies

In 2021, there were a total of 416 opioid-related emergency department visits reported in Windsor-Essex, which is 58 more than in 2020 and nearly quadruple 2016's figure. The community also saw a total of 68 opioid-related deaths in 2020; the highest number since reporting began in 2005

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has fully supported the recommendations.

