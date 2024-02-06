WECHU launches 'Break the Vape Challenge'

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit wants to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping and marketing tactics by the tobacco industry.

The health unit launched its 'Break the Vape Challenge' on Monday, calling on students in grades 6 to 12 to create a public service announcement (PSA) video about the dangers of vaping.

"We're trying to engage students in grades 6 to 12 throughout the region and give them an opportunity to use their awareness about the dangers of vaping and expose the tactics of the tobacco industry and let them give a youth focused creating videos for youth that capture them and raise their awareness on the whole vaping issue that's happening," says health promotion specialist Ashley Kirby.

Kirby says the health unit wants to use the videos in the community to continue to raise awareness about the dangers of vaping.

She says WECHU is trying to reach area youth and give them a chance to create messages for youths by youths.

"We know we have a lot of creative students out in the community so we're hoping they use these skills and we have created a whole website for the challenge where they can find the different things they need to include in their videos like a break the vape fact and a call to action and we're hoping they want to enter the contest and kind of raise awareness with the chance to also win prizes," she says.

Kirby says the health unit is starting to hear about vaping issues in schools in grades 6 and 7.

"We know that there's a lot of vaping happening locally and we know that this age group a lot of times this is when they're starting or being exposed to these products for the first time and we've got a lot of reports from both elementary and secondary schools on the issues of vaping," says Kirby. "So we're hoping that this is one method that can help raise awareness and tackle the vaping issue of it."

She says video submissions are being accepted until March 8.

Kirby says the submissions will be reviewed and then a panel of youth judges will select the top 10 videos.

The top 10 videos will then head to public voting from April 15 to April 26.