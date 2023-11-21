WECHU making plans to support clients during 'pause' in operations at SafePoint

Officials at the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are examining the best way to support those who have been using the SafePoint consumption and treatment site in Windsor as operations are set to pause at the end of this year.

The health unit's board of directors voted Monday to pause operations as of Jan. 1, 2024 due to a lack of sustainable, long-term funding from the Ontario government.

In early October, the province announced it was pausing the approval of new supervised consumption and treatment sites due to an ongoing review.

Dr. Ken Blanchette, CEO of the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, says over the next month and beyond, we will maintain contact with the Ministry of Health to emphasize the importance of a timeline so that responsible decisions can be made around the future of the site.

"We will also begin notifying clients and partners of this pause and will support them in accessing the available alternatives for crisis support, treatment, harm reduction as well as safe reduction guidance for those who need it," he says.

The SafePoint Consumption site at 101 Wyandotte St. E., right near Goyeau Street in downtown Windsor. (Photo by Rob Hindi)

Between April 2023 until the end of October, SafePoint recorded 859 client visits with 182 unique clients accessing the services provided at the site during that six-month period.

In October 2023 alone, SafePoint recorded 258 client visits compared to 183 client visits in September.

Eric Nadalin, Director of Public Health Programs at the health unit, says their focus now is on the best way to support the clients who are accessing the site.

"We are very fortunate to have a very supportive partner in Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare which offers a number of different services around addictions and mental health treatments," he says. "So we're working closely with our partners there to make sure the connections are made in this period of time while we wait for more news from the province around funding."

The province launched a "critical incident review" in the summer after a 44-year-old mother of two was killed by a stray bullet near a consumption site in Toronto's east end.

No timeline has been provided for when the review will be completed.

The local health unit's application was submitted in July 2022 but the provincial pause on any approvals left the Windsor site without funding.

The health unit has been funding the site while waiting for provincial approval, money that was set aside as part of the application process.

SafePoint is designed to provide supervised consumption while also offering a variety of services such as the distribution of harm reduction equipment, drug checking services, and connections to mental health, primary care, and social services.