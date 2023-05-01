WECHU modifies COVID-19 masking and symptom screening policies

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has modified its masking and symptom screening policies.

Throughout the pandemic, the Health Unit has asked all staff and visitors to wear a mask while accessing its programs and services.

With recent changes to COVID-19 guidance from Ontario's Ministry of Health, along with the steady trends of declining infections in COVID-19 cases locally, the WECHU is updating its masking requirements and other infection prevention and control practices for all visitors and staff, effective Monday, May 1.

While it will be optional to wear a mask in WECHU offices, it remains strongly encouraged that visitors wear a mask when accessing direct client care services.

WECHU staff will be required to wear a medical-grade mask in these same settings.

Throughout the pandemic when arriving at a WECHU office, visitors were actively screened for symptoms of COVID-19.

