WECHU officials encouraged by COVID-19 trends

Recent COVID-19 trends in Windsor-Essex have health officials upbeat on where things stand with the virus locally.

For the week of October 18 to 24, the case rate is 28 per 100,000 individuals, a decrease of 19.7 compared to the previous week's rate of 47.7 cases per 100,000 people.

Windsor-Essex County Health Unit CEO Nicole Dupuis says it's encouraging to see.

"We are still seeing a decrease in our average case rates, actually quite significantly this week as opposed to last week," she continued. "So that's really, really good news that we're glad to see."

Thursday and Friday saw just 36 new cases reported in our area, and the number of active cases has now fallen below 200 to 174.

Dupuis says that has helped relieve some pressure on the health unit's case and contact management resources.

"I would say the bulk of our work is still related to children and youth. Of the cases that are observed we still have a good proportion of them that are amongst children and youth. And there is quite a lot of work that goes along with that when there's any exposure, particularly in a school setting so our team is still quite busy."

She says it does take off a little bit of the work, which has allowed officials to re-look at some of their practices and get organized.

"We're hopeful that we'll maintain this way but we're certainly always preparing for any potential surge knowing that we're heading into the holiday season. Again, more gatherings and more activity and so as an agency and organization we'll ensure that we're prepared for that," Dupuis said.

Another positive development for the health unit is a decrease in the percent positivity rate this week as well, down to 3.6% from the 4% observed from October 3 to 9.