WECHU officials encouraged by COVID trends, but still work to be done

With declining trends in COVID-19 case counts locally over the past week, Windsor-Essex County Health Unit officials are encouraged but not celebrating just yet.

Interim Medical Officer of Health Dr. Shanker Nesathurai says it's positive that the number of cases is going down and the burden in the community has lessened, but there's still a disproportionate impact on young people.

"And we have dismissed I think up to this point more than 300 cohorts or classes or groups of young people and excluded them from school," he continued. "It's worth noting that the reason we work on containment, especially among young people, is not only to prevent them from getting sick but to break the chain of transmission."

While there have been improvements, Dr. Nesathurai says we're still lagging behind other areas in certain metrics.

"The fact remains that Windsor-Essex is still disproportionately affected as a community when compared to other health districts. It's heart warming to see that the vaccination rates are improving but it's still not where we want it to be. And really a reasonable target I think is to get to above 90 per cent," he stated.

One of the big outstanding areas for vaccinations is among children aged 5 to 11.

Earlier this week, Pfizer asked Health Canada to approve its COVID-19 vaccine for kids in that range.

While it still may take a while for approval, WECHU CEO Nicole Dupuis says they've already submitted their plans to the province and will be ready to roll when it comes.

"We feel really comfortable in Windsor-Essex, you know we still have the mass vaccination site at the Devonshire Mall is partnership with Windsor Regional Hospital. We'll be working on plans with them if it needs to be modified certainly for a younger age group. We have well over 50 primary care providers and getting more that will be able to deliver vaccinations through their offices," Dupuis said.

She says they're also working with pharmacies and in partnership with the high priority areas in the community.

Dr. Nesathurai believes now is a good time for families to have dialogues about vaccines not just for their children but for the benefit of the whole community, as it's been demonstrated to be safe and is the best way out of the current pandemic.