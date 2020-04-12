WECHU Provides Tips to Ease Stress for Kids During COVID-19 Pandemic

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) is offering up tips to relieve stress for children during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Easter weekend is usually filled with family gatherings and egg hunts, but with the new normal being one of isolation, the health unit says children are going to be very aware things have changed.

To help keep stress to a minimum, the WECHU is offering up the following tips that parents can continue to apply throughout physical distancing:

Stay calm: Children will recognize when you are stressed or anxious

Keep it simple and clear: Tell them what they can do to keep themselves safe

Listen: Pay attention to what they are saying about their thoughts and feelings

Keep information age-appropriate: Follow their lead and don't over or under-complicate your message

Limit news and media exposure: Turn off the TV and limit screen time

Establish a flexible routine: Structure is important but be prepared for changes in plans

The health unit says staying active is important too, with ages of five to 17 needing 60 minutes of moderate to vigorous physical activity daily and up to 180 minutes for children under five.

Parents should keep an eye out for signs of stress.

"They should pay attention to changes in the child's behaviour or emotions, such as angry outbursts or depressed mood, that last most of the day or for a longer period of time.”

More on who to contact if parents need help can be found on the Children's Mental Health Ontario website.