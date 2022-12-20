WECHU provides tips to prevent respiratory illnesses this holiday season

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit are offering prevention tips to avoid respiratory illnesses this holiday season.

In a statement, the Health Unit says with the holiday season being a time for gathering amongst family and friends, the risk for transmission of respiratory illness is heightened.

In previous years, the region has experienced large spikes in COVID-19 activity in the month of January.

WECHU say they are strongly encouraging residents to help prevent the spread of respiratory illnesses by taking proven effective measures to protect those who are most vulnerable over the holidays.

They remind the community that if you are sick to stay home, maintain physical distancing as much as possible, particularly around older adults, young children, and those who are immunocompromised.

The also suggest that if you have recently recovered from being sick, or are visiting someone at high risk, to wear a mask or face covering, and to stay up to date on vaccinations, including COVID-19 and the flu shot.