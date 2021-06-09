WECHU Ready to Proceed With 2nd Dose for Next Eligible Group

People in Windsor-Essex who received their first dose of either a Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on or before April 18 are now eligible to book their second dose vaccine appointment.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, appointments are still required for first and second COVID-19 vaccine doses at all of the mass vaccination clinics, participating pharmacies, and participating healthcare providers. No walk-ins will be permitted.

When attending your booked appointment, you are asked to bring your health card or other identification document such as a driver’s license or passport.



If you are booking your second dose, the health unit also says it does not need to be at the same location that you received your first dose.

Eligible people who want to attend a mass vaccination clinic to book online through the online booking system or by calling the vaccination booking call centre at 226-773-2200 to make an appointment.

Earlier this week, the WECHU was still working on those who received a first dose between March 8 and March 31.